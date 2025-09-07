AJ Lee to miss WWE WrestlePalooza after her ‘daughter’ puts her out of commission? Exploring the possibility

During the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, AJ Lee returned to the Stamford-based promotion. Fans loved the former Divas Champion's return after almost a decade. Now, everyone is thrilled for the Wrestlepalooza event, where Lee is anticipated to lace up her boots again in a mixed tag team match with her husband, CM Punk, against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.Meanwhile, in a major twist, the 38-year-old star might miss the upcoming Premium Live event when her 'daughter', Roxanne Perez, may put her out of commission on the upcoming RAW. For those unaware, Punk and Lee are close to Roxanne Perez and often refer to the Judgment Day member as their 'daughter'.As per a report from PWInsider, AJ Lee will appear on the forthcoming edition of Monday Night RAW to make her match official for the Wrestlepalooza event. However, WWE might change plans at the last moment by putting Perez in the storyline. This could be done when the 23-year-old star launches an attack on Lee backstage on the red brand.The actions of the Judgment Day member will further lead to her forming a temporary alliance with the Man and the Visionary on Monday Night RAW. Moving forward, the Best in the World may call for some favors either from Rhea Ripley or Bayley to take down Rollins and Lynch at the upcoming Premium Live Event.After making her return post-Wrestlepalooza, AJ Lee would seek redemption from Roxanne and set her sights on the Women's Intercontinental Championship. It's vital to note that this scenario is speculative in nature and is merely based on an assumption.Still, there are high chances of AJ Lee competing at the Wrestlepalooza show until WWE plans a last-minute twist in the story.AJ Lee's WWE return has already shaken the internetThe return of AJ Lee has not only generated a massive reaction from the Chicago crowd but has also shaken the internet. As per some stats, the return of the 38-year-old star has generated around 130 million views across WWE social media platforms in the first 24 hours.These numbers are not only massive but proof that, despite being away from the business for years, Lee is still one of the greatest female stars in the history of the company.Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKAJ Lee’s return has accumulated ~130 MILLION views across WWE social platforms in the first 24 hours.Now, the WWE Universe can't wait to witness Lee stepping into the squared circle, as it's clear from her SmackDown return that she hasn't lost a step.