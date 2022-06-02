5 things left for AJ Styles to achieve in WWE

AJ Styles turns 45 on June 2, 2022. The two-time WWE Champion made an iconic debut at Royal Rumble 2016, having legendary feuds and matches with Chris Jericho, John Cena, and Roman Reigns. It helped him swiftly establish himself as a top star in the company, achieving grand slam champion status in five years.

Though The Phenomenal One's career in the company has been awe-inspiring, he still has some unfinished business to take care of. Dream matches, elusive titles, and mouthwatering storylines await The Champ That Runs The Camp as he approaches what might be the final stretch of his career.

Let's explore five things Styles can still achieve in his WWE career:

#5. AJ Styles can finally win the Royal Rumble

Styles pays tribute to Shawn Michaels before entering the 2022 Royal Rumble at #1

The Royal Rumble is a sentimentally significant event in AJ Styles' WWE career, having been the stage for his debut in the company. Since his strong showing on that memorable first night, Styles has built an impressive resume at the premium live event.

The Phenomenal One had widely acclaimed WWE Championship matches at the next three editions before an unfortunate shoulder injury ended his 2020 participation prematurely. He then had an unusually quiet performance in 2021 before registering the most eliminations in a 2022 Iron Man performance.

Styles has done it all at the Rumble, except go all the way. Filling this gap in his resume will likely be one of his goals as he winds down his career.

#4. AJ Styles should main event WrestleMania in front of a live crowd

Styles' most iconic WrestleMania moment came without fans in attendance

Winning the Royal Rumble would punch AJ Styles' ticket to the main event of WrestleMania, adding another achievement to his resume. The Phenomenal One has carved out an impressive legacy at the Show Of Shows, facing legends such as Chris Jericho, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The New Day.

While his Boneyard match against The Undertaker was the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night 1, it was a pre-recorded performance done without fans. With the WWE Universe fully back in attendance, Styles may relish the chance to close out the Showcase of Immortals the proper way as John Cena and The Rock have done in the past.

#3. AJ Styles must enter the WWE Hall Of Fame

The Phenomenal One has had an exceptional WWE career!

AJ Styles' Hall of Fame credentials can hardly be debated by even his most ardent critics in the WWE Universe. Apart from being a great champion and flawless in-ring technician, The Champ That Runs The Camp is a versatile veteran who can fit into any role.

Styles' extensive catalog of solid title reigns, amazing matches, and compelling character work make him a shoo-in for induction upon retirement. His eventual entry will be extremely well-received and a fitting tribute to his excellence over the years.

#2. AJ Styles could win the Money In The Bank contract

Styles came close to becoming Mr. MITB in 2020!

Another of the few accolades AJ Styles has not won in WWE is the Money In The Bank contract. Styles has never held the famous briefcase despite taking part in the titular match twice.

Winning the contract would re-establish the former champion as a top contender in the world title scene. The eventual cash-in would add another chapter to The Phenomenal One's legendary career.

One can argue that he does not need it at this stage of his career, but it can hardly be denied that he would be an entertaining holder of the briefcase.

#1. AJ Styles should win the Universal Championship

So far, both of Styles' WWE World Championship reigns have been with the WWE Championship. The Champ That Runs The Camp has not held the Universal title since its introduction at Summerslam 2016.

Styles winning the Universal championship would be an exciting fresh direction for the performer. It would also help further the title's growing lineage of great champions like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

