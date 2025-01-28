AJ Styles to announce his exit; final feud for a WWE title? - 3 directions for The Phenomenal One if he returns at the Royal Rumble

AJ Styles is one of the stars rumored to return for the upcoming 2025 Royal Rumble. While he's not one of the names many think will win, a lot can happen to him after appearing at the premium live event.

After a four-month absence from WWE television, AJ Styles returned to action on the October 4, 2024, episode of SmackDown where he went against Carmelo Hayes. Unfortunately, The Phenomenal One's comeback was short-lived after he was injured during the match, causing Carmelo to win via referee's decision and being written off again. However, it was recently rumored that the company hopes he will be cleared in time for Royal Rumble.

For this list, we will look at three directions for AJ Styles if he returns at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

#3. AJ Styles can have his own retirement tour

It was rumored that when The Phenomenal One returned in October, a storyline would follow that would eventually be his farewell tour. With that in mind, he can do so once he officially returns to in-ring action.

The SmackDown star has openly talked about his plans to retire soon and at this point in his career, he has achieved it all, even attempting to become the Undisputed WWE Champion. Once he returns healthy, he might not want to risk it any longer and begin his own retirement tour, possibly even battling a familiar face exiting from in-ring action soon, John Cena.

#2. Feud with Carmelo Hayes after Royal Rumble

Instead of being empathetic regarding Styles' injury on the Friday show, Carmelo Hayes even insulted the superstar on social media by mocking his injury. Due to this, it wouldn't be a surprise if The Phenomenal One seeks revenge if he comes back at the Royal Rumble.

Carmelo has been placed prominently on the SmackDown brand recently, even targeting Cody Rhodes once again on the recent RAW episode. Styles feuding with an up-and-comer like Hayes can help both of them elevate each other and might even be an interesting feud.

#1. AJ Styles could meet with a familiar face for WWE gold

The Phenomenal One hasn't been a champion since 2021 and hasn't held singles gold since 2020. Although he tried to become the Undisputed WWE Champion early last year, he failed to defeat Cody Rhodes. Instead, he can focus on Shinsuke Nakamura.

Styles and Nakamura had a long history in NJPW that many were excited to see in WWE, but their feud just didn't live up to the hype. Now, Shinsuke is the United States Champion, and he can defend the title against AJ not just to prove himself as a champion, but to give their rivalry a better send-off.

