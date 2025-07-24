AJ Styles to beat Dominik Mysterio and immediately face WWE legend at Clash in Paris? Exploring iconic rematch for Intercontinental Championship

AJ Styles will face Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. This may not be a clean match as The Judgment Day's interference seems almost inevitable. However, Styles could still defy the odds and beat Mysterio to win the coveted title next month. He could walk out of MetLife Stadium with the gold around his waist.WWE is set to host Clash in Paris right after SummerSlam, and The Phenomenal One could be part of an iconic match. Fans could witness AJ Styles vs. John Cena one last time in WWE at the European premium live event. The Cenation Leader is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, where he is expected to lose the gold.However, Cena is advertised for several appearances after the summer spectacle, including Clash in Paris. There is a good possibility that Styles, who might be the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion by then, could confront the WWE legend after SummerSlam. The two superstars have a storied history as they have had an incredible rivalry in WWE during 2016-2017.Therefore, The Phenomenal One could propose that he and John Cena revisit their rivalry and run it back one last time at Clash in Paris. AJ Styles could decide to give the veteran a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, the only title that Cena has never held in his decorated career. Having a chance to become a Grand Slam Champion, the 48-year-old may not let this opportunity slip.A match between the two icons at Clash in Paris would serve as a nostalgic capstone to John Cena's final run. Besides, it could create a thunderous buzz that WWE requires for an international premium live event. However, the above-mentioned scenario is purely speculative, and a lot depends on the outcome of both championship matches at SummerSlam.AJ Styles to wrap up his WWE career by next year?AJ Styles is one of the most established stars in pro wrestling, having a career like no other. The Phenomenal One has been with WWE since 2016 and has delivered several incredible matches and rivalries. He is also a grand slam champion in WWE.However, Styles is nearing the end of his in-ring career. There is a good possibility that he is currently in his final run with the company. Fightful reported a few weeks ago that the 48-year-old signed a one-year extension with WWE. This indicates that the current deal ends somewhere in 2026.AJ Styles revealed in various interviews that he intends to retire from in-ring action before turning 50. The former WWE Champion disclosed that his body has started to show signs of in-ring fatigue and exhaustion, stating that he is nearing the end of his pro wrestling career.Therefore, it looks like The Phenomenal One may not sign a new deal with WWE once his current contract expires in 2026. While he may retire from in-ring competition, Styles may remain with WWE in other capacities.