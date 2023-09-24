AJ Styles to begin angle with his real-life friend after returning to WWE? Exploring massive swerve

AJ Styles is currently out of action due to a storyline injury. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline attacked The Phenomenal One during a backstage segment, resulting in Styles being stretchered out to the arena. He is expected to miss Fastlane 2023 because of the beatdown.

The company also seemingly teased a potential feud between Karl Anderson and Styles despite both being in the same faction. When the Samoan duo assaulted The O.C. leader, John Cena rushed backstage. Anderson was also present while his stablemate was taken to a medical facility.

The Machine Gun seemed frustrated by the attack and revealed to Cena that he had warned Styles not to get involved in The Bloodline's business.

Expand Tweet

Styles apparently went against Anderson's advice by engaging with the Samoan stable. This could lead to a feud between the two real-life friends once Styles recovers from his kayfabe injury.

It's also worth noting that Anderson didn't show up backstage despite being present in the arena while Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso assaulted the former WWE Champion. Fans will be waiting to see what's next in this budding angle.

Is AJ Styles already set for a major championship match upon return?

AJ Styles is rumored to compete for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Roman Reigns upon his return.

Reports suggest the company is planning a title match between Styles and Reigns at Crown Jewel this year. The last time AJ Styles wrestled Reigns on TV was in 2016 when The Tribal Chief held the WWE Championship.

The recent backstage attack on Styles by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso could be a way to intensify the feud between the two megastars, making it highly personal.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is expected to appear on the October 27, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown, as the venue is currently advertising him for the show. Styles could also return to the company soon to rekindle his rivalry with The Bloodline Leader.

A feud between AJ Styles and Roman Reigns promises to produce a classic showdown as both stars are known for their in-ring prowess. It will be interesting to see if the creative decides to book the program soon.