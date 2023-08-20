AJ Styles to break 54-year-old WWE legend's historic record? Exploring the possibility

AJ Styles is currently active on WWE SmackDown alongside his O.C. stablemates, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and "Michin" Mia Yim. Gallows and Anderson recently competed against The Street Profits in a tag team match. The Good Brother suffered a defeat against the repackaged duo. On the other hand, Styles secured a victory against Karrion Kross on August 11, 2023.

Despite not featuring in a prominent storyline over the past few months, AJ Styles has the potential to break a significant record of Triple H. A recent statistic revealed the top 10 superstars with the highest number of main event appearances at pay-per-views.

This list encompasses not only WWE's premium live events but also pay-per-views from other promotions like TNA (IMPACT Wrestling), WCW, and All Elite Wrestling.

Interestingly, Triple H currently holds the top position on this list, having participated in 129 main events during his in-ring career. AJ Styles occupies the second position with 122 main event matches at pay-per-views. These 122 bouts include main event appearances from Styles in WWE and other major promotions.

The Phenomenal One was a main event fixture in IMPACT Wrestling for years, headlining numerous high-profile shows. With Triple H officially retired from in-ring competition due to health concerns, Styles could eventually surpass the 54-year-old legend's record.

The O.C. leader is still a full-time competitor. Hence, he could become the wrestler with the highest number of main event appearances at premium live events soon. Top names like Sting, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and others are also a part of the prestigious list.

It is important to note that WWE has introduced a new concept of double or triple main event matches at premium live events. In that case, the show's closing bout will be counted as a main event appearance for a star.

AJ Styles' upcoming feud teased on SmackDown

As mentioned, The Street Profits secured a victory over The O.C. members on last week's SmackDown. This could eventually lead to a feud between Bobby Lashley's newly formed faction (comprising Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) and The O.C.

It is also interesting to note that AJ Styles was the one who defeated Bobby Lashley in the semi-finals of the 2023 World Heavyweight Championship tournament. This could also help the company build an intense rivalry between the two factions.

Styles and Lashley faced each other in the semi-finals on SmackDown

WWE's upcoming premium live event is Payback 2023. It will be interesting to see if a showdown between the two factions takes place on the show.

