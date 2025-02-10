AJ Styles to bring back former WWE champion; join popular faction? 4 things The Phenomenal One can do on his WWE RAW return

AJ Styles is set to return to WWE RAW on Monday night. The Phenomenal One is back from an injury that kept him out of competition for several months.

Styles’ last match was on WWE SmackDown against Carmelo Hayes in October. He was unable to complete the contest due to an injury. He had taken to the ring after losing an 'I Quit! Match' to Cody Rhodes.

The Lisfranc injury kept him away for over four months, but he returned at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble to enter the men’s elimination match at #21. His return earned a great reaction from fans who still respect the veteran.

Check out the four things The Phenomenal One could do on his WWE RAW return.

#4. Cost Logan Paul his 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber spot

Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio will battle for a spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber on WWE RAW. The contest will be one of the top matches to look out for on Monday night.

Paul eliminated AJ Styles from the 2025 Royal Rumble match. The Phenomenal One could be bitter at The Maverick, and cost him his chance at getting a title shot.

Styles could distract or attack Paul to allow Rey Mysterio to take advantage and pick up the win. This could be Mysterio’s last Elimination Chamber match as he closes in on his retirement.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles' feud with Logan Paul could reach WrestleMania 41, where they could have a decisive match.

#3. Bron Breakker could get his opponent for WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE seems to be big on Bron Breakker, and the star showed his true power by Spearing Roman Reigns at the 2025 Royal Rumble. It would be great to see him get a top match to defend his title at WrestleMania 41.

The creative team could push AJ Styles into a feud with Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship on Monday night. The seeds could be planted on the show as an interaction between the two sides could get bitter.

The feud could build up heading into the Elimination Chamber PLE, and they could have the final match of their rivalry at The Show of Shows. It would be great to see Breakker walk into the show as the champion and for AJ Styles to possibly win it at WrestleMania 41.

#2. AJ Styles could reform his tag team with Omos

One of the young stars who benefitted from working with The Phenomenal One is Omos. The 7-foot-3-inch star hasn’t achieved much since debuting in WWE.

The highlight of his career was his alliance with AJ Styles. He won the RAW Tag Team Championship with The Phenomenal One before getting some big matches courtesy of MVP.

Styles has hinted at working with the big man again in a recent post. It could lead to a reunion on Monday night’s show, where AJ Styles could bring back Omos by his side to bolster the tag team roster.

A heel AJ Styles and Omos would be a great duo to challenge The War Raiders for the titles down the road. Fans can expect some good matches from them.

#1. Finn Balor could get some help to bolster Judgment Day

Finn Balor is a top star who has been struggling on WWE RAW. His bookings have been questionable, and Judgment Day seems to be falling apart.

AJ Styles could return to approach The Prince backstage and offer him some advice. He could offer to join Judgment Day to help him rebuild the faction and also work as his tag team partner.

With JD McDonagh out of the equation due to an injury, it would be great to see Balor and Styles work as a tag team. The Phenomenal One could help Finn Balor bring the World Tag Team Titles back to the faction to make it strong once again.

