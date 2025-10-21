AJ Styles & Dragon Lee to immediately lose the Tag Team Titles on WWE RAW next week? Why it is likely

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee have been working as a cohesive unit for the past few weeks on WWE RAW. They pulled off a huge shocker last night on the red brand by winning the World Tag Team Championship. However, their celebrations may not last long as Styles and Lee could lose their newly won title very soon, perhaps on next week's episode of RAW.It is quite possible due to a major threat that may be lurking in the shadows. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could be on a hunt for the World Tag Team Championship. The speculation arose after the recent developments on RAW. Breakker, who had deceitfully seized the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins after turning on him last week, was forced to hand it over to Adam Pearce.Moreover, he and Bronson Reed were pulled out from the Battle Royal last night, whose winner was set to compete against CM Punk for the vacated World Heavyweight Title. This has greatly infuriated The Vision members as they were pushed out of the world title picture. Therefore, it doesn't leave them with any other option than to chase the World Tag Team Title to satiate their championship thirst.There is a good possibility that Reed and Breakker could hunt down AJ Styles and Dragon Lee next week, making their intentions clear. WWE could make an impromptu match official between both teams with the championship on the line. If that happens, fans could witness a massive shocker with The Vision members dethroning the newly crowned champions to win the World Tag Team Title.WWE does not seem to have any long-terms plans to keep Styles and Lee as a tag team, which indicates that their run may not last long. Meanwhile, the company has major plans for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed going ahead and hence there is a good possibility of them winning the World Tag Team Championship.AJ Styles and Dragon Lee to feud with The Vision until WWE Survivor Series?AJ Styles and Dragon Lee shocked the world this week on RAW, winning the World Tag Team Championship. The fact that WWE has been pushing both stars as a cohesive unit indicates that the creative team has major plans for them. There is a good possibility that Styles and Lee could start a feud with The Vision soon.Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed currently need a fresh storyline now that Seth Rollins is in the rearview mirror. Besides, they have been feuding with Jey Uso, LA Knight, CM Punk for the past few weeks. Therefore, Triple H may not push them in that direction for now, as things would become repetitive.As a result, the company could pit The Vision against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. This will give both teams a fresh storyline that could go on atleast until Survivor Series 2025. WWE could run their feud for a month or two, as it has the potential to stir excitement among fans.Moreover, the involvement of the World Tag Team Championship in the equation would only make this more compelling. However, this is currently speculation and only time will tell what happens.