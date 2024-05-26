AJ Styles to force 20-year veteran to make his WWE in-ring debut 227 days after being signed? Exploring the possibility

Since returning to WWE after being put out by The Bloodline last year, AJ Styles hasn't experienced any luck. Despite challenging former champion Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble, and later Cody Rhodes at Backlash in France, Styles ended up losing, which affected him a great deal.

Hence, it will now be interesting to see with whom The Phenomenal One locks horns. While SmackDown has several options for Styles, there is a chance he might lock horns with a 20-year veteran and force him to make his in-ring debut. The 20-year veteran in question is SmackDown GM, Nick Aldis.

During the latest episode of SmackDown ahead of WWE King and Queen of the Ring, AJ Styles visited Nick Aldis in his office and requested him for a chance to pursue a title run again. However, Aldis was quick to deny the request. This action by the SmackDown GM could be taken personally by Styles.

Expand Tweet

Aldis has been working in the pro wrestling industry since 2004. The veteran has wrestled in many promotions around the world and is known for his run in TNA and later NWA. The English wrestler made his debut WWE SmackDown General Manager on October 13, 2023, and is yet to compete in the Stamford-based company.

Styles and Aldis share a history as they both competed in several matches during their run with TNA. Hence, it won't be surprising to see the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion bring about the in-ring debut of Nick Aldis. If this happens, it would excite the WWE Universe as many want to see Aldis wrestle.

AJ Styles says he is open to a match against massive WWE Superstar

AJ Styles made his professional wrestling debut in 1998. Since then, the veteran has competed in promotions around the world, and he has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in wrestling. However, the one man Styles is yet to face is The Rock.

Recently, the North California-born athlete mentioned he would be open to facing The Final Boss. During a conversation with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Styles mentioned he would be open to facing The Rock provided the latter is the one who turns babyface.

"Of course, I’m interested–but only if that means The Rock is turning babyface," said Styles. "I’m not interested in being a mediocre bad guy. I want to bring this to a whole new level."

At 46, The Phenomenal One is moving towards the end of his career in professional wrestling. Therefore, if WWE can work a match between him and The Rock when the latter returns, it would be interesting to see how that plays out. Until then, all eyes will be focused on AJ Styles' next rivalry.