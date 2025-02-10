AJ Styles may not return to WWE RAW alone

AJ Styles is back in WWE after a few months off and has also moved from SmackDown to RAW via the Transfer Window, as RAW GM Adam Pearce announced last week. Although it is unclear what plans WWE Creative has for him, this Monday on RAW could shed more light on what is next for him.

Still, it seems that The Phenomenal One might not come alone to the red brand. Instead, he could reunite with a former friend, as he teased a reunion with Omos.

It will allow him to go after the Tag Team Titles again

What connects AJ Styles and Omos is their run as RAW Tag Team Champions a few years ago. Omos started as the Phenomenal One's bodyguard before creating their tag team and becoming champions.

A return to WWE for both superstars and a move to RAW for Omos will allow them to reunite and pursue another tag team title run, going after the reigning champions, The War Raiders.

It would make Omos WWE comeback smoother

It has been nearly a year since Omos last appeared in WWE, when he participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal a day before WrestleMania 40. Since then, he has been away from WWE, working with other promotions.

Should he now return, reuniting with AJ Styles appears to be the best plan for him and will make his transition smoother, as there wouldn't be much to do in singles action should he come back alone.

AJ Styles and Omos could align with Finn Balor and The Judgment Day

Finn Balor has failed to become World Champion and has also lost the Tag Team Titles that he held with JD McDonagh for nearly six months.

Amid tension in The Judgment Day, Balor could strengthen the faction with the arrival of AJ Styles and Omos. Such changes would certainly make things more interesting and allow the faction to reach the top again with two of the best WWE wrestlers, Finn and AJ, as its leaders.

It would also create new storylines, and JD McDonagh's return at some point during the Road to WrestleMania would make The Judgment Day powerful again for the first time since Damian Priest's departure.

