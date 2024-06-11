AJ Styles to retire after WWE Clash at the Castle? Exploring the chances

If professional wrestling fans were asked to create the ideal wrestler, AJ Styles is one wrestler most would end up creating. In his 26-year-long wrestling career, Styles competed for various promotions across the globe before finally making a place for himself in WWE in 2016.

However, after a highly successful career in the Stamford-based promotion, it seems like Styles' run with WWE could come to an end at the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Scotland. While The Phenomenal One or the company hasn't spoken about retirement, circumstances indicate the same.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes expressed his anger towards AJ Styles for staging a fake retirement. The American Nightmare added that at Clash at the Castle, he would make Styles quit for real, indicating he wants to end The Phenomenal One once and for all.

Hence, even though Rhodes' promo indicates towards the end of the road for Styles, chances are that at Clash at the Castle, The American Nightmare might put a beating on The Phenomenal One which might lead to the latter being written off TV. However, the chances of him retiring at this moment seem bleak.

Ex-WWE personality believes AJ Styles' upcoming match against Cody Rhodes is the former's last chance at the title

AJ Styles' career has been decorated with championship victories in different promotions located in different parts of the world. In WWE as well, Styles achieved a lot of success. However, this does not mean the 48-year-old won't be hungry for further success.

That's one of the reasons why he will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in an I Quit Match at Clash at the Castle. As per former WWE personality Matt Camp, Styles' upcoming match against Rhodes is the former's final shot at the title.

"Now, next week, he's gonna have to make Cody say I quit. If Cody makes AJ say I quit, that might be closing a very interesting chapter on AJ's career and probably his last chance at a WWE Championship at that level," he said. [From 03:47 to 04:02]

If this does end up being the former Bullet Club leader's last shot at a World Title in WWE, it will be interesting to see the direction his career takes if he loses. Fans will be keen to see whether Styles would pursue a shot at the United States Championship or consider competing in a tag team.

