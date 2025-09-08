AJ Styles to retire from WWE after losing to 31-year-old star making his big return? Exploring the possibility

WWE veteran AJ Styles has proven to be one of the top names in the industry over the years. The legend has made a name for himself over the years and made it to the top once again with his Intercontinental Championship storyline against Dominik Mysterio.The Phenomenal One is now nearing his retirement and has been teasing it for weeks. In a recent social media post, the legend again teased this by including a picture of an hourglass, leaving the world wondering if Styles will be the next in line after John Cena.While Styles’ retirement is clearly on the horizon, fans have been discussing a list of potential opponents he might face in his final match to end his iconic career on his terms. While there are a number of names that could prove to be the perfect final opponent for The Phenomenal One, Ilja Dragunov could be the perfect choice.The 31-year-old star has been recovering from a brutal injury over the past few months and is now on the verge of a comeback. Recent reports from PWInsider suggest that the star is 100% ready to return to the squared circle, and the wait is finally coming to an end.Ilja Dragunov has proven to be one of the most skilled in-ring performers in the industry lately, and a potential feud with AJ Styles would not only add intense action between the two but also provide the 31-year-old with a great opportunity to learn more from a veteran of the game.A potential feud between both men would undoubtedly be a treat to watch, and could end up featuring one of the most brutal matches in the entire industry. Only time will tell what Styles has planned for his retirement.AJ Styles recently addressed his retirementWhile The Phenomenal One has been teasing that the day to leave his boots in the ring is approaching, he discussed the same during an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet.The veteran said he had an idea for retirement, but he wasn’t ready to share it with the world yet. The Phenomenal One also clarified that he has no plans to wrestle around his 50s.&quot;No opponent in mind. An idea that I will not share with you, that I thought if I could get The Undertaker in the ring with me, that I wanted to do, but there's an idea that I think kind of sums up who AJ Styles is,&quot; he said. While getting The Undertaker during his retirement might happen, only time will tell what AJ Styles has planned for that emotional day.