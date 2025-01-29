AJ Styles to return and feud with legendary WWE star at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

AJ Styles has been away from WWE television since suffering an injury in October last year. With WrestleMania season officially set to kick off this weekend in Indianapolis, rumors about his WWE return have started to buzz. There is a good possibility that Styles could feud with a legendary star, a current champion, at this year's Mania.

The Phenomenal One could face Shinsuke Nakamura in a marquee match at The Showcase of the Immortals. Royal Rumble could serve as the stage where WWE might sow the seeds of this potential feud. The speculation arose after PW Insider recently reported that AJ Styles is expected to be cleared for the spectacle in Indianapolis this Saturday.

Nakamura has already announced his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. There is a good possibility that The Phenomenal One might show up as a surprise entrant in the match, where WWE might showcase a confrontation between the two former rivals. A major reason why Styles could face The King of Strong Style at WrestleMania 41 is due to their history.

Both veterans faced each other at WrestleMania 34 in a dream match that arguably turned into a disaster. Therefore, WWE could revisit this iconic rivalry in 2025, giving fans a truly unforgettable feud. Besides, Shinsuke Nakamura holding the United States Title is another reason why AJ Styles could go after him. Styles may look to capture the coveted title in what would be his final run.

A match of this magnitude could add grandeur to the United States Championship match at The Show of Shows. However, this is nothing but speculation at this point. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for The Phenomenal One upon his return.

AJ Styles to compete in his last WrestleMania this year?

The year 2025 is set to be an emotional roller-coaster ride for the fans as several superstars will wrap up their careers. AJ Styles is seemingly one of the most prominent names on the list. There is a good possibility that the 47-year-old could compete in his final WrestleMania match this year.

Back in April last year, Styles had an interview with The Ringer, where he openly stated that he was nearing the end of his pro wrestling career. His WWE contract was reportedly set to expire by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. Given this statement, it seemed The Phenomenal One did not intend to renew his deal.

Hence, the current one could be his last one with WWE. With him missing a few months due to injury, the company could possibly add those months to his current contract, stretching it till April-May. Therefore, it raises the possibility that WrestleMania 41 could be the last Mania for Styles.

The WWE Universe may never get a glimpse of him walking into The Show of Shows again. It remains to be seen what the future holds for AJ Styles.

