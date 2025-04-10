AJ Styles to reunite with former tag team partner against Logan Paul and 6'8" giant? Exploring the possibility

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul has been made official for WrestleMania 41. Given the magnitude of the premium live event, fans can expect The Maverick to use certain tricks to secure the win against The Phenomenal One. While using the brass knuckles is his go-to move, the former United States Champion can have a partner ringside to assist him against Styles.

One of the names he can approach is former NJPW star Hikuleo. WWE reportedly signed the six-foot-eight-inch giant last year, but the real-life Bloodline member has yet to make his debut in the company. Interestingly, both Styles and Hikuleo were a part of the Bullet Club in NJPW but during different times. Paul can take advantage of this connection and bring in the giant at WrestleMania 41.

To counter this, The Phenomenal One can reunite with his former tag team partner, Omos. AJ and the 30-year-old are former RAW Tag Team Champions. In December 2024, The Nigerian Giant was announced for Pro Wrestling Noah despite being under contract with WWE. However, in January 2025, he announced his return to the wrestling juggernaut. That said, he has yet to be featured on weekly programming.

A truly magnificent way to reintroduce Omos would be to book him to come to the aid of AJ Styles on The Grandest Stage of All. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Logan Paul sent a message to AJ Styles ahead of their WrestleMania match

The Maverick has been fuming ever since AJ Styles jumped him at Madison Square Garden last month. Following that, he warned The Phenomenal One of dire consequences, and the 30-year-old lived up to his word.

In the March 31, 2025, episode of RAW, the social media star executed The Paulverizer on his WrestleMania 41 challenger and followed it up with a harsh message for The Phenomenal One on his vlog.

"That is what you get for jumping me at MSG [Madison Square Garden]. AJ Styles, bro, I told you, you done f***ed up. And guess what that got you? Congrats, you got Paulverized. You think you stand a chance against me at WrestleMania? You're a stepping stone to me, bro. Nothing more, nothing less. You started this, and I'm going to finish it!" he said.

Interestingly, neither of them has been advertised for the go-home episode of RAW ahead of WrestleMania 41.

