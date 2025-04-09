Logan Paul sends warning to major WWE star following RAW attack

Logan Paul delivered a warning to a major WWE star following his attack on RAW. Paul will be in action against a popular veteran at WrestleMania 41.

The Maverick shared a new vlog today and delivered a warning to AJ Styles after hitting him with the Paulverizer on the March 31 edition of the red brand. Logan Paul claimed that The Phenomenal One would be a stepping stone for him and vowed to defeat the former WWE Champion at WrestleMania later this month.

"That is what you get for jumping me at MSG (Madison Square Garden). AJ Styles, bro, I told you, you done f***ed up. And guess what that got you? Congrats, you got Paulverized. You think you stand a chance against me at WrestleMania? You're a stepping stone to me, bro. Nothing more, nothing less. You started this, and I'm going to finish it," said Paul. [12:58 - 13:13]

Logan Paul attempted to attack popular comedian Andrew Schulz on the March 10 edition of WWE RAW last month at Madison Square Garden, but AJ Styles made the save. Schulz went on to hilariously claim that Styles saved Paul's life because he was on the verge of fighting back.

Popular WWE star hints at teaming up with Logan Paul

Dominik Mysterio recently commented on potentially teaming up with Logan Paul down the line.

Dirty Dom will be competing in a Fatal 4-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Judgment Day star noted that Paul has wanted to team up with him for a while. Mysterio stated that he is too busy to form a tag team with the 30-year-old, but didn't rule out the possibility in the future.

"He's just upset because he's been wanting to be in a tag team with me, and I've been telling him it's not the right time. I'm a little bit busy. I've got other things on my mind. But, yeah, we'll see what happens." [5:11 – 5:27]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Logan Paul is a former United States Champion, but lost the title to LA Knight at WWE SummerSlam last year. It will be interesting to see if he can defeat AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 41.

