Logan Paul to beat AJ Styles at WrestleMania with the help of a former Bullet Club member? Exploring the possibility

Logan Paul and AJ Styles are set to compete at WWE WrestleMania 41 in a singles match. The former is known to have many tricks and tactics up his sleeve, and The Maverick can pull one of his many sketchy tactics again for his upcoming clash at The Show of Shows.

Logan Paul and AJ Styles have crossed paths multiple times on RAW. After weeks of verbal back-and-forth, they got physical a couple of weeks ago, with The Maverick standing tall. A singles match between them for WrestleMania 41 has since been confirmed, and the YouTuber might want to ensure his victory by recruiting Hikuleo.

For those who may not know, Hikuleo is a former NJPW star who is rumored to have signed with WWE last year. One of his most notable runs in the Japanese wrestling promotion involved being part of the Bullet Club, the same group AJ was in when he wrestled in the Asian country. Although both men weren't in the group at the same time, Logan can still utilize this shared connection and history.

Since the six-foot-eight-inch star has ties with the new Bloodline through his brothers, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, many believe he can join them soon or get involved with the storyline by going against them.

However, since that storyline is still packed with the growing tension between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, the rumored WWE signee can instead stray away from his family first. Since Paul doesn't make regular appearances, Hikuleo can fill in for him on RAW and even act as his bodyguard when Logan is present.

What did Logan Paul say after attacking AJ Styles on WWE RAW ahead of their WrestleMania clash?

Logan laying out Styles in their previous meeting on RAW is a big deal. The latter is a veteran and a former multi-time world champion, and unsurprisingly, Paul ensured to rub it in his rival's face.

In The Maverick's latest vlog, he warned AJ Styles about crossing him. Logan Paul also added that The Phenomenal One was only a stepping stone for him and promised to defeat the veteran at WrestleMania 41.

"That is what you get for jumping me at MSG [Madison Square Garden]. AJ Styles, bro, I told you, you done f***ed up. And guess what that got you? Congrats, you got Paulverized. You think you stand a chance against me at WrestleMania? You're a stepping stone to me, bro. Nothing more, nothing less. You started this, and I'm going to finish it," he said.

It will be interesting to see what happens between AJ Styles and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41.

