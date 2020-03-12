AJ Styles reveals why he was 'terrified' before WWE debut

On last night's edition of WWE Backstage, AJ Styles made an appearance and hyped up his ongoing rivalry with The Undertaker. Styles made an interesting reference in the process, making fans wonder whether they could get to see The Undertaker's biker persona at WrestleMania 36 again.

Styles also shed light on the events that led to his memorable WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble PPV. The Phenomenal One interestingly said that he was 'terrified' before making his WWE debut, and went on to explain the reason behind his fear.

I was terrified. We went over the match, and they took me out of the trailer where they were hiding me, and I saw Road Dogg and I didn't want to let him go. I'm in someone else's house. It's their home. I'm a guest. I don't live there yet. I didn't know until literally days before, I didn't know. I don't think many people knew. It was huge for me and intimidating. I'm a 38-year-old man coming to the WWE for the first time, it's intimidating.

AJ Styles debuts in WWE:

Styles made his shocking debut in the Royal Rumble match, coming in at #3 and facing Roman Reigns. He went on to compete in a dream match against Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 32. Styles has won the WWE title on 2 occasions and has been handled incredibly well on the main roster. He is currently on a mission to put down The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36, on April 5.