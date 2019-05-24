Opinion: AJ Styles should be kept away from the WWE Universal Championship picture for a while

AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank

There is no doubt in anyone's mind that AJ Styles is a great champion. While he did have a tremendous run on SmackDown Live as the WWE Champion, he has also been able to keep up his momentum on the Raw roster. The loss to Seth Rollins has not brought his standing down by much due to the credibility of his character. AJ Styles' ability to produce great matches has always been one of the most integral elements of his legacy and reputation, which was solidified yet again against Rollins at Money in the Bank. However, it might be in the WWE's as well as Seth Rollins' best interest that he is kept away from the title picture for a while. Although his performance against Rollins was commendable, to say the least, it would be unwise for the WWE to keep on repeating the same formula; it also leaves the door open to revisit this feud at some point in the future. As such, it might be best to use Styles in other arcs.

Speculations and Possibilities

While AJ Styles served as a great initial challenger for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship, and added to the latter's momentum, it is time to introduce some heels into the main event. The Raw roster has some great villains - names like Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley could be very efficiently inserted into the title picture. While McIntyre has always been near the title but never been able to compete in a major championship match, Bobby Lashley's character has been ruined to a great degree. If the WWE decides to put them to proper use, this might salvage some of the lost legitimacy of both moving forward.

AJ Styles has been United States champion in the past

Styles, on the other hand, could be utilized to elevate other Superstars as well as the other storylines. In the current scenario, he can be used to assist the mid-card. While Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio have been doing a great job in the United States Title picture, adding someone with the championship pedigree of Styles would make the feud feel fresh again. Unlike the Universal Title picture, there are not many contenders for the US Championship. The addition of Styles will provide the current arc with some needed intensity. Styles is one of the most reliable performers in the entire company, and his status will easily benefit any storyline he is made a part of.