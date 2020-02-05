AJ Styles spotted with former NJPW rival

AJ Styles (Image Courtesy: Bleacher Report)

Having picked up an injury at this year's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, AJ Styles is currently unable to compete inside the squared circle. However, 'The Phenomenal One' seems to be enjoying life outside the ring, as he was recently spotted in a Bullet Club reunion.

With New Japan Pro Wrestling stars still in the US as part of the New Beginning tour, Styles was once again spotted in a reunion, this time alongside a former foe in the form of Yuji Nagata.

The New Japan veteran took to Twitter to share a few photos of him alongside the likes of Styles, Karl Anderson and even NXT General Manager William Regal.

AJ Styles reunites with Yuji Nagata

During his tenure with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Styles was the front-runner of the Bullet Club. He won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions during his run with the Japanese company.

Over the years, Styles has had classic battles with the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito and Kota Ibushi among a few notable names. 'The Phenomenal One' has also shared the ring with some of New Japan's biggest veterans.

In a recent tweet sent out by 'Blue Justice' Yuji Nagata, Styles was spotted with the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. The former's fellow OC stablemate Karl Anderson was also seen with the duo.

What's next for AJ Styles?

With WWE confirming Styles' shoulder injury, the former WWE Champion is expected to make his return to the ring only after a few weeks. He could very well be back in time for WrestleMania 36.