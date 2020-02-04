WWE provides update on AJ Styles' injury from the Royal Rumble

AJ Styles (Image Courtesy: postwrestling.com)

AJ Styles is currently one of the several WWE superstars sidelined with an injury. Styles picked up an arm injury following a spear from the returning Edge, and it eventually led to an early elimination for 'The Phenomenal One' from the Rumble Match.

Since then, several rumors and updates have been going around with regard to Styles' injury. However, WWE themselves have now taken to Twitter in order to set the record straight over the status of the former two-time WWE Champion.

WWE provides the latest update on AJ Styles

With Styles currently on the injured list of WWE superstars, company officials have taken to social media in order to clear the air on 'The Phenomenal One', as WWE sent out the following update on Styles' injury.

As noted in the report, Styles, who is indefinitely out with the shoulder injury he picked up at the Royal Rumble, is on his road to recovery. The leader of The OC hopes to get back inside the ring on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

Moreover, Styles was recently also spotted reuniting with his former Bullet Club stablemates while taking some time-off from in-ring competition. That added to the speculation regarding his potential return.

When can we expect AJ Styles to return?

As mentioned above, the reports are suggesting that Styles could be on his way back to WWE just in time for WrestleMania, since he is expected to remain sidelined for a few weeks only. However, it remains to be seen how WWE will project Styles into a feud prior to 'Mania 36.