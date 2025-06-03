AJ Styles to suddenly disappear from WWE after losing again on RAW? Exploring the possibility

In the most recent episode of WWE RAW on June 2, 2025, AJ Styles faced El Grande Americano and CM Punk in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. The Triple Threat match excited fans since it was the first time AJ Styles and Punk were facing each other since 2004, when they had a bout at IWC A Call To Arms 2.

The match was incredibly entertaining to watch, but the finish disappointed fans. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked the Second City Saint as payback for his attack on them earlier on the show. Styles tried to get the advantage with his Phenomenal Forearm, but Americano hit him with a mid-air headbutt, leading to El Grande's victory.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Since Punk was attacked, fans expected Styles to be the one picking up the win, which did not happen. Styles has been a staple on RAW with multiple matches and backstage segments. Unfortunately, The Phenomenal One has been the victim of some odd booking choices with losses to Logan Paul and The Judgment Day. Since he has been taken out of the Money in the Bank PLE after losing the qualifying match, fans believe this could be his last appearance on RAW for a while.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

During a match with Carmelo Hayes in October on WWE SmackDown, Styles suffered a Lisfranc injury that shelved him until the Royal Rumble this year. Since then, he has feuded with The Judgment Day, Logan Paul, and Karrion Kross. He even lost a match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 against Paul.

The 48-year-old veteran has made it clear that his body isn't what it used to be, and the time it takes to recover is much longer now. The three-time WWE United States Champion could return at or after Night of Champions on June 28, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Right now, AJ Styles' disappearance is just speculation, and it will be interesting to see what happens to the star.

CM Punk praises AJ Styles after their match on WWE RAW

Despite neither man winning and qualifying for the upcoming Money in the Bank PLE this weekend, Punk had nothing but praise for AJ Styles. The Second City Saint shared his thoughts on their match via social media.

"I’ve got a lot on my plate right now but I’ll always make room for you. Thank you for the boot print on my nose. Let’s not wait 21 years for the next time. You’re a legend," wrote Punk.

CM Punk sends a message to AJ Styles [Image Credits: CM Punk's Instagram]

The 21-year wait was a call back to their match at IWC in 2004. Both men are veterans of the business, and fans have wanted them to feud. Only time will tell if Punk will have a storyline with The Phenomenal One this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More