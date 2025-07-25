AJ Styles to turn heel and set up a major reunion at WWE SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Adam Pearce has announced that AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio will take place at SummerSlam 2025 for the Intercontinental Championship. This happened after Mysterio was re-evaluated and got medically cleared on this week's episode of RAW. He will now look to defend the title against Styles at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, in a shocking twist, The Phenomenal One might turn heel during the high-stakes bout.'Dirty' Dom was initially scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Title against AJ Styles at Night of Champions, but that didn't happen after he sustained an injury a few days before the event. Having enjoyed his championship reign for a while without facing any challenger since Money in the Bank, The Judgment Day member will finally defend the title at the upcoming premium live event.However, in a massive twist, AJ Styles might turn heel and join The Judgement Day after Finn Balor potentially turns on his stablemate and helps The Phenomenal One win the Intercontinental Title. This could be Balor's way of returning the favor for Dirty Dom's betrayal when the latter pinned him during the Fatal Four-Way championship bout at The Show of Shows earlier this year to secure the title in the first place.In another shocking moment, Rey Mysterio might make his long-anticipated return at SummerSlam and come to the rescue of his son when the heel faction potentially attacks Dominik after the match. Interestingly, this could lead to Dirty Dom's face turn after 1,056 days as of this writing.The 28-year-old had turned heel at WWE Clash of the Castle 2022, betraying his father and attacking Edge to join The Judgment Day. He later squared off against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39, where the latter secured the victory. Having maintained their rivalry since then, the Mysterios might reunite upon the potential return of Rey at the summer spectacle as part of a blockbuster storyline.While the abovementioned scenario might sound convincing, it is purely speculative. Fans will have to wait and see the turn of events at SummerSlam 2025 to find out what really happens.Finn Balor could betray AJ Styles in the futureIf the above scenario plays out, Finn Balor might betray AJ Styles in the later months since he could still be interested in securing the Intercontinental Championship. That said, after potentially moving Dominik Mysterio out of the way, Balor might cook up another plan to dethrone Styles for the title.He could turn on The Phenomenal One during his potential title defense and cost him the match. In another scenario, a frustrated Balor could boldly walk up to Styles and challenge him for the Intercontinental Championship after potentially losing the World Tag Team Titles.That said, the above angle is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet.