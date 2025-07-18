  • home icon
AJ Styles to win a world championship after winning the Intercontinental Championship? Exploring the possibility 

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Jul 18, 2025 17:53 GMT
AJ Styles enters the ring Monday Night RAW (Source: Getty)

AJ Styles has been relentless in pursuing an Intercontinental Title shot against Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom hasn't defended his title much since winning it at WrestleMania, and his scheduled defense against the Phenomenal One at Night of Champions was canceled after a medical report declared him unfit to compete. While Styles may have his opportunity to face Mysterio soon, he might also win a world championship after SummerSlam 2025.

The latest episode of RAW saw a major announcement by Adam Pearce during a backstage segment with The Judgment Day. The RAW General Manager revealed that Dirty Dom will be re-evaluated next Monday and will be forced to defend the IC Title against AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of the Summer if he is medically cleared.

If Dominik does get cleared next week on the red brand, The Phenomenal One could pull off a massive win at the PLE this summer. Meanwhile, AJ Styles will be making his long-awaited return to TNA Wrestling, with the 48-year-old making his homecoming at the promotion's Slammiversary PPV this Sunday. After returning to his old stomping grounds, Styles could secure the TNA World Title later on and become a double champion after his potential win at SummerSlam 2025.

While the above angle might sound promising, it is mere speculation. Fans will have to wait to see what happens next.

AJ Styles to lose at SummerSlam if Dominik Mysterio gets medically cleared?

While AJ Styles would be the firm favorite to win at SummerSlam if Dominik Mysterio eventually gets cleared, things may not go to plan for the Phenomenal One.

Currently, The Judgment Day is seemingly formidable and has accumulated almost all the gold on RAW. Having his faction behind him could aid Dominik in his title defense against Styles, as the IC Champion could retain the title using the numbers advantage. That said, this angle is hypothetical at this point, and nothing has been confirmed.

