Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio on his drastic weight loss and weight gain

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio has opened up about the physical transformation that he recently underwent due to problems in his personal life.

In 2020, Del Rio was charged on one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault against his ex-fiancée. The charges were dropped after it emerged she created the story as an act of revenge against Del Rio, who had been unfaithful to her.

Speaking to Pro Wrestling Defined’s Jonathan O’Dwyer, Del Rio explained how he lost a significant amount of weight during the legal case. He then recalled how once the charges were dropped, he ate junk food to put weight back on.

“Many people don’t even know this but I got thin, brother, thin,” Del Rio said. “I got so depressed that at the beginning I went down to 190, 190 pounds. Then when I came back to San Antonio and they told me about the discoveries [about the legal case] and how everything was moving forward in my favor, I started eating and I went up to 279 [pounds]. And not good 279. Not 279 of this [flexes bicep]. Like, big, big. Krispy Kremes, McDonald’s, Cheetos, et cetera, et cetera.”

It is unclear how much Alberto Del Rio weighs now. During his WWE career, the Mexican star was billed at 239 pounds.

Alberto Del Rio explains his return to in-ring action

Alberto Del Rio has not wrestled since 2020

Alberto Del Rio said a motivational conversation with his father, wrestling legend Dos Caras, helped change his mindset regarding weight and fitness.

The four-time WWE World Champion is now receiving wrestling bookings again after the charges against him were dropped.

“Everything started coming together,” Del Rio added. “They called me to do the first show, second one, third one, fourth one, then the networks here in Mexico, they called me and they said, ‘Alberto, we knew, you’re one of us, but we needed to hear it from you, and we needed to hear some evidence. Not that we saw it, but please come back and give us the Alberto Del Rio that we have always had.’”

Del Rio is set to face Andrade El Idolo and Carlito at the Hecho en Mexico event in Hidalgo, Texas on July 31. He will also appear at Fabulous Lucha Libre in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 20.

