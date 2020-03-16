Alberto Del Rio in talks with WWE about mid-2020 return

Alberto Del Rio plans to return to WWE after a four-year absence

He previously worked for WWE between 2009-2014 and 2015-2016

Alberto Del Rio has had two spells with WWE

Alberto Del Rio has confirmed that he has held talks with WWE about potentially making a return in 2020.

The 42-year-old won almost everything there is to win during his previous spells with the company, including four World Championships, the 2011 Royal Rumble and the 2011 Money In The Bank match.

Speaking on Nos Cayó La Noche in Mexico, the former League of Nations member said he is now semi-retired but he is hopeful that he will be a WWE Superstar again by the middle of this year.

“We have been in communication. We have rebuilt the bridge. On their part, they were wrong on some decisions and I also did some things wrong on my part. I am hoping that we can reach an agreement sometime this year or by the middle of this year I’ll be back there.” [H/T Wrestling News Co]

Alberto Del Rio’s WWE career

Alberto Del Rio feuded with high-profile names including CM Punk, John Cena and The Big Show between 2009 and 2014 as he cemented his status as one of WWE’s top heels.

The Mexican was released by the company in August 2014 “due to unprofessional conduct and an altercation with an employee”, while he surprisingly returned in October 2015 and immediately won the United States Championship from Cena at Hell in a Cell.

In September 2016, just eleven months after his comeback, it was confirmed that WWE had agreed to release Del Rio from his contract.

The four-time World Champion has caused controversy in recent years due to certain comments that he has made about WWE, specifically Triple H, but he revealed in 2018 that he apologised to his former colleague and he is now on good terms with the company again.