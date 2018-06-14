WWE/Impact News: Alberto El Patron reveals retirement plans

The former WWE and Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Champion may not have very long left in the ring.

Planning a farewell match...'s?

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion, World Champion and Impact Global Champion Alberto El Patron has been telling people that he plans on retiring at the end of 2019.

In case you didn't know...

El Patron was originally contracted with Impact Wrestling until the end of this year and revealed earlier this year that he planned on departing Impact Wrestling then, and hoped to return to WWE for one last year.

Alberto told Medio Tiempo back in January that he planned on working with WWE again in 2019, he said:

"I apologized to Triple H for the issues we were in when I was with the relationship with my ex-partner. Of course, I would go back to WWE. I see a very difficult 2018, but in 2019 before leaving I'm definitely going to do something with them, we shook hands and everything is fine right now. Time heals wounds".

At the time of this interview, El Patron was still with Impact Wrestling. However, he was fired from Impact in April after he left the Wrestlecon convention in New Orleans during the WrestleMania weekend early, and later no-showed two more appearances for Impact that weekend.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer spoke on El Patron during the most recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He said El Patron said he was returning for TripleMania and said he would be wrestling through the end of 2019. I think he’s been retiring “next year” for the last four years. He said he also expects a farewell match at Arena Mexico.

He said that if his plans don’t turn out, he may be doing more farewell matches. However, Alberto wasn’t at the press conference and isn’t planned for the main event of the show, but does at least have a match scheduled.

What’s next?

El Patron will face Eli Drake at TripleMania XXVI on August 25 at the Arena Ciudad de México, in Mexico City.

Alberto still seems pretty hopeful of one more run with WWE before is 'planned retirement' in at the end of 2019.

However, due in large part to his former relationship with WWE Smackdown General Manager Paige, as well as his previous outspoken comments against WWE, that seems highly unlikely.

Should Alberto actually retire in 2019, he will likely work a handful of match for AAA, as well as some independent shows.

