Aleister Black may not return to WWE alone

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black is rumored to return to the company for the first time since his release in 2021. Black parted ways with AEW a few weeks ago, and since then, fans on social media have been speculating about his arrival in the Stamford-based company.

The WWE Universe has been waiting for his return to the company with WrestleMania on the horizon. Black might soon insert himself in a storyline, but he might not be alone.

WWE seemingly teased Aleister Black's return

This week's episode of SmackDown featured a couple of vignettes teasing a massive name's arrival in WWE. One of them featured the number 4, which left fans with more questions than answers. However, a recent report seemingly cleared some doubts about the video package.

As per PWN, the vignette was a teaser for Aleister Black's return to the company. The report said the former AEW star would not be returning now. Rather, he was expected to make his comeback right after WrestleMania, on April 25, during the first episode of SmackDown following The Show of Shows.

What did '4' mean in the vignette?

The vignette on SmackDown featured the number four, which confused millions around the world. It could have been a date or was meant to signify the timeline for Black's return to the company. But the abovementioned report hinted that it was not the date for the former WWE star's comeback.

Fans are now speculating that '4' was to signify that Black wouldn't be returning to the company alone. He could arrive in the global juggernaut with a faction, ushering in a new era of dominance on the main roster. Prominent names like Rusev (fka Miro), Rey Fenix, and CJ Perry are free agents. Hence, they could join Black in his potential new stable.

Aleister Black's new home may have already been revealed

While Aleister Black's return date is now reportedly set, rumors of his possible new home have been making rounds on the internet for quite some time. As per a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Black is set to find a place on the SmackDown roster following his return.

Fans will now have to wait and see what Triple H has in store for the former AEW star following his potential comeback.

