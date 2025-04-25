Aleister Black may not return to WWE SmackDown alone this week

In the past few weeks, WWE has been hinting at Aleister Black's return with eerie video packages. The mysterious person is set to officially arrive on SmackDown tonight.

This eventually means that the WWE Universe will witness Black's comeback on the blue brand, but it's possible that he may not return alone on tonight's show. Wyatt Sicks could be one of the names who might return to Friday Nights, along with Aleister Black.

Since their move to SmackDown, Uncle Howdy & Wyatt Sicks have yet to make their presence felt. So with Black returning, it's conceivable that the Stamford-based promotion may plan him for a role with the sinister faction. This could unfold when the 38-year-old star may return to SmackDown but gets confronted by the Wyatt Sicks or Uncle Howdy.

The masked man's actions will lead to a confrontation, ultimately setting the stage for a future feud between them. It's important to note that the horror faction also missed WrestleMania this year, but this could be a perfect way to reintroduce them on television.

Also, their inclusion with Aleister Black's comeback will allow WWE to generate more buzz for the comeback of the Demon in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. We must wait a few hours to see what will happen when the former NXT Champion returns to WWE SmackDown.

Aleister Black may face a hard time in WWE if fans don't connect with him, says Dutch Mantell

During a recent conversation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell disclosed that the former AEW star may face difficulty upon his WWE comeback. Mantell stated that Black only wears dark stuff, which appears weird.

Further, he asserted that he had seen the 38-year-old star many times, but nothing clicked with him, which is a topic of concern.

"Aleister Black, I’ve seen him a couple of times, but nothing clicked for me. He’s just a guy in there that’s got a beard, he wears a lot of dark stuff, and he looks weird, but weird in what way? I have seen weird people you kind of like, but you don’t know about this guy," Mantell said.

Additionally, he noted that the real-life husband of Zelina Vega may face a hard time upon his WWE return if fans fail to connect with him. However, if the hype we have seen for him in the past few weeks gets maintained, it will indeed a great thing for his another run under Triple H-led promotion.

"Unless the fans feel that within the first two weeks, he’s done. He’s gonna have hard time getting over," Dutch stated.

There is a considerable buzz among the fans, and they are excited to see Aleister Black make his comeback in tonight's episode of SmackDown.

