Aleister Black teases match against NXT Superstar ahead of RAW

Aleister Black is fond of nightmares, not 'Dreams'

WWE Superstar Aleister Black recently took to Twitter to comment on NXT's possible invasion on RAW, later tonight. In the tweet, he also hinted at a match against NXT Superstar, Velveteen Dream.

Black's social media post read, "Bring your apocalypse, bring your horsemen. Allow me to.. Dream.. #SurvivorSeries."

Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream's history

The last time we saw Black and Dream being involved in a feud, it was The Vainglorious One who 'faded into Black'.

This rivalry saw Dream stalking Black for months just because he wanted him to say his name out loud. They ended up meeting for their final encounter at NXT Takeover: Wargames where the latter emerged victoriously.

NXT's invasion, possible matches, and build-up for Survivor Series

After the unfortunate delay in the traveling plans that restricted most of the Superstars from performing last Friday, it was the NXT roster that stepped up and delivered the best episode of SmackDown that we have seen in a while.

It is being speculated that the Black and Golden brand will invade RAW this week. As per the latest reports, four NXT Superstars namely Adam Cole, Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, and Roderick Strong might be appearing on RAW.

But if there's going to be an invasion, we can be sure that a few other NXT Superstars will also be arriving on the Red brand.

Therefore, it is quite possible that we will see Black and Dream competing in a Single's match tonight to set up the tone for Survivor Series. This match could also cause a brawl leading to the entire roster taking on the underdogs.

With Black openly teasing a fight against Dream, it would be interesting to see how this second chapter of their rivalry unfolds. They both can also bring an ally and compete in a tag-team match.

