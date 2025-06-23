Aleister Black to turn heel and attack 17-year WWE veteran after what happened on SmackDown? Possibility explored

WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week was set to feature a bout with Aleister Black. He was scheduled to go one-on-one with Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson, who is currently focused on tag team action while his partner, Elton Prince, is injured.

Unfortunately, that match didn't take place. As the brooding Aleister Black was making his entrance, R-Truth shockingly attacked Kit Wilson. Aleister Black felt disrespected by this, and now he might turn heel on the 17-year WWE veteran.

R-Truth has been with World Wrestling Entertainment for 17 years since he returned for a second run in 2008. Although it was announced earlier this month that he would leave the promotion following the expiration of his contract, he returned at Money in the Bank. Truth has shown a new and more aggressive side of himself since then.

That aggressive side led to Truth not only disrespecting Aleister Black by preventing his match from taking place, but it also led to a backstage confrontation between the two men. To say the WWE Universe is intrigued by what might come next would be an understatement.

If Black does turn heel on Truth over the incident, he could be the type of villain who is justified in his actions, but targets a beloved character. That will still get him heat from the crowd, even if fans know why he might jump the wrestling legend.

Who can blame him for being upset? Yet, at the same time, nobody can hurt Truth without fans being rightfully furious.

Aleister Black could eventually challenge Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Title

If Aleister Black turns heel and feuds with R-Truth, the story will likely be short-lived. As beloved as Truth is, he is still in his 50s and shouldn't necessarily have long, drawn-out rivalries with multiple major matches.

Once the Truth-Black feud ends, Aleister could pivot and change his focus. More specifically, he could begin eyeing championship gold. There is a chance that Aleister Black could want the United States Title.

Jacob Fatu currently holds the prestigious title. He won it from LA Knight at WrestleMania and has held it for two months now. With that being said, he has a major title defense at WWE Night of Champions this Saturday.

Supposing that the Samoan Werewolf can get past Solo Sikoa, Aleister could be his next major feud. If Black dispatches of Truth and then manages to dethrone the uber popular Fatu, Aleister could end up being the most hated villain in WWE.

