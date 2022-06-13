Alexa Bliss: 4 movie franchises that would be perfect for the popular WWE star

Alexa Bliss is back in the ring and is doing exceptionally well. However, there are other areas where her interests have now ventured. The former WWE women's champion has spoken out about her goals outside the company.

In a tweet, Bliss confessed that she wanted to be in a movie one day. While she put it out there with no concrete plans, it's completely within the realm of possibility that the Goddess might one day make it to the silver screen. In the past, John Cena, The Rock, and Batista have all found success in Hollywood. Sasha Banks has also made significant appearances on television.

In a tweet, Bliss confessed that she wanted to be in a movie one day.

Given the right situation, Alexa Bliss might not only star in a movie, but she might also be part of a proper movie franchise. Let's take a look at the movie franchises that might be perfect for her.

#4. Alexa Bliss in the Fast and Furious franchise

WWE Superstars are no strangers to the Fast and Furious movie series. The Rock, John Cena, and Roman Reigns have appeared in the movie series already, and more films are in the works.

Despite going through many iterations, the series does not appear to have an end game planned. Alexa Bliss might find her footing in the series quite easily as an antagonist. She has proven her acting chops through her different roles already, and in the Fast and Furious series, she will be able to show off her ability in action stunts as well.

#3. Alexa Bliss in the forgotten Dark Universe

Universal Pictures' Dark Universe was one of the most ambitious projects planned by the studio. However, thanks to the box office failure of The Mummy, plans for a subsequent grand film were seemingly abandoned.

Films with The Wolfman, Dracula, Frankenstein, Monster Mash, Bride of Frankenstein, and others might be stuck in production limbo for the moment, but there have been reports that the movies will still be released one after the other.

Alexa Bliss could easily be a part of this franchise of Dark Horror Films, as she has shown how capable she is of portraying a darker character already. She might even help the studio restart the planned universe through her portrayal of a convincing antagonist.

#2. Alexa Bliss in the DC Cinematic Universe





Alexa Bliss as Harley Quinn

The DC Cinematic Universe is a mess. The superhero film franchise's future is very uncertain at the moment. They might need a hard reboot, and that's where Bliss might be perfect.

Although Bliss is known for cosplaying as Harley Quinn during her WWE run, there's another character she could do quite well as. As Poison Ivy, Bliss would be in her element.

Poison Ivy has also not really been portrayed properly on the big screen for a long time, and bringing the character back with Bliss might be the best thing for it.

#1. Alexa Bliss in the Marvel Cinematic Universe



















Batista got his big break through Drax

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in the middle of continuing the storyline after the epic conclusion to End Game. However, there are a lot of new superheroes and characters as the universe has opened up once again.

There has rarely been a need for more characters in any franchise than there is now in the MCU. With that in mind, it's the perfect opportunity for Bliss to enter the Marvel world. No matter what role she portrays, it's sure to jump start her acting career. Batista got his big break through Drax, and Bliss might be able to carve out a place for herself as well.

Currently, any future in acting remains just speculation. But with Bliss making her intentions clear, it remains to be seen how long that's all it remains.

