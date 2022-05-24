"One day"- Alexa Bliss discloses her non-WWE future goal

In her latest tweet, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has opened up about one of her future goals.

Little Miss Bliss recently returned to WWE TV after a long hiatus from the squared circle. She appeared on the May 9, 2022, episode of RAW and defeated Sonya Deville in a singles match. Keeping the momentum going, she defeated former tag team partner Nikki A.S.H. this week.

Bliss has now shared an interesting message via her official Twitter handle, in which she declared that she would be in a movie someday:

"Putting it out in the universe - I will be in a movie one day #futuregoals."

Bliss has been a part of WWE's main roster for about six years at this point. She has done incredibly well for herself during this period and is a multi-time women's champion across RAW and SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss has previously spoken about a possible career in Hollywood

Little Miss Bliss is quite gifted when it comes to in-ring skills and has also proved that she can hold her own on the mic multiple times.

Last year, the former women's champion talked about a possible switch to Hollywood and seemed pretty excited about the possibility.

"WWE will always be home. That's always where I'll be, but I would love to see what happens if I go for acting. Like, I've been working with an acting coach for the last 10 months. Everything I'm doing right now, character base-wise, is a lot of acting and it's a lot of fun. But I would love to try that one day if the cards allow. That would definitely be a passion of mine," revealed Alexa Bliss.

Over the years, several WWE Superstars have made the switch to an acting career. Megastars like The Rock, John Cena, and Batista have done quite well in Hollywood. The Rock has been named the world's highest-paid actor on more than one occasion in the past.

WWE's top heel Roman Reigns, is also seemingly eyeing a Hollywood career in the near future. He recently hinted that he's starting a new phase in his career. You can read about that here.

