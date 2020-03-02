'Alexa Bliss' by Bowling For Soup smashes one million views on YouTube

Alexa Bliss is now a viral sensation - and not just due to wrestling!

Last month, Alexa Bliss was the subject of a new song from pop-punk icons Bowling For Soup - with an incredible crossover song starring the former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion hitting YouTube and soon garnering the momentum of a freight train!

Well, as of today, the song has hit a major milestone on the world-famous video platform, breaking one million views!

I recently had the pleasure of asking Bowling For Soup frontman Jaret Reddick all about how the song came about, with Reddick revealing it may not have happened had his son believed that Five Feet of Fury was a fan of the band!

I was actually at a wrestling event with my son, who's 13, and we were watching, and Alexa Bliss came out. Big reaction! At the time, she was the champ, and I said, "You know, that girl there likes your dad's band," and he's like, "No, she doesn't!" So I just hit her up on Instagram like, "Hey, we're here!"

Reddick also revealed the reaction of Vince McMahon!

Vince McMahon has been great about the song and very supportive of all of it.