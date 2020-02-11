Bowling For Soup's Jaret Reddick reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to Alexa Bliss song [Exclusive]

What did Vince think about BFS releasing a song about Alexa Bliss?

Alexa Bliss has become a viral hit on YouTube this past week, and not for her antics in the ring. Five Feet of Fury stars in a video that's broken 600,000 views in four days, thanks to an incredibly catchy hit song from Bowling For Soup about Little Miss Bliss!

But what did Vince McMahon think of the idea of the pop punk icons releasing a song about one of WWE's top stars?

I spoke with Jaret Reddick of Bowling For Soup himself ahead of the first show of their UK tour, where 'Alexa Bliss' would make its live debut, and asked whether the band would be open to performing the song on WWE television, perhaps at WrestleMania, and the frontman told me how Vince McMahon has been very supportive!

We're definitely known as the band that would pretty much play anywhere and entertain anybody - so of course, we definitely would love to be involved in any way.

Now that we've gotten to know so many of them there, and Vince McMahon has been great about the song and very supportive of all of it, you know, they're just such a great organisation - so anything we could be involved in would be great.

You can watch the entire interview between myself and Jaret Reddick below, in which the pop punk icon discusses Vince McMahon's reaction to the song among other things.

Meanwhile, Bowling For Soup would debut the song live in Glasgow, Scotland, last night - and it looks like becoming a staple of their setlist! You can watch a clip of the live debut below.

Thanks to Jaret Reddick for taking the time to chat with me.

You can follow Jaret here and Bowling For Soup here.