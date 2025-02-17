Alexa Bliss to face 4-time champion at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Alexa Bliss is set to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, looking to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41. This is set to be a huge opportunity for her to square off against Rhea Ripley and capture the Women's World Championship. However, the dream match between Bliss and Ripley may not come to fruition as WWE may have other plans in store.

Ad

The Five Feet of Fury may face Nia Jax at The Show of Shows this year. The speculation arose following their interaction on SmackDown last week. Alexa Bliss confronted The Irresistible Force backstage and proposed the idea of having another WrestleMania match with her. Jax also shed light on their bitter history and accused Bliss of betraying her.

WWE may have showcased that segment to sow the seeds of a match between the two stars. Besides, Nia Jax recently failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship, and her direction for WrestleMania 41 seems unclear at this point. Meanwhile, Little Miss Bliss is not expected to emerge triumphant in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Ad

Trending

With both superstars currently directionless for the year's biggest annual extravaganza, Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax could reignite their feud on SmackDown after Elimination Chamber. Not only will this put both women in the spotlight, but it will also allow the WWE Universe to revisit their iconic 2018 feud. However, this is currently nothing but speculation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nia Jax is a four-time WWE champion, having held the WWE Women's Championship twice and the Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

Alexa Bliss to undergo a character change ahead of WrestleMania 41?

Since her electrifying return to WWE this month, Alexa Bliss' character has been quite fascinating to see. She looked quite vivacious and bold on SmackDown, which gave fans a fleeting glimpse of her 'Goddess' gimmick. However, the 33-year-old could undergo a subtle change in her character ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

There is a good possibility that Little Miss Bliss could adopt a darker persona in the coming weeks. The speculation arose due to her association with The Wyatts. Ever since Bliss returned, Uncle Howdy has been dropping ominous teases referencing the former Women's Champion.

The Wyatt Sicks seemingly has its eyes on her due to Alexa Bliss' rich history with the late Bray Wyatt. Moreover, the 33-year-old still has Lilly with her, the doll that Bray left for her as a souvenir. Given the possession of the doll and Howdy's cryptic messages, it could be a matter of time before Bliss enters the dark realm.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Little Miss Bliss is expected to embrace a sinister persona in the coming weeks upon his potential alignment with The Wyatt Sicks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback