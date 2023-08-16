Alexa Bliss gives wholesome update amid WWE hiatus

Alexa Bliss has shared a wholesome update during her hiatus from WWE.

The 32-year-old superstar has not competed in a match since Royal Rumble 2023. At the premium live event, she battled Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship but was no match for The EST. Uncle Howdy then appeared on the jumbotron and mocked Bliss after her defeat earlier this year.

She announced that she is expecting a baby with her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, in May. The baby is expected to arrive in December, and Bliss noted that it was the "best oops ever" in her Instagram post announcing the news.

Bliss has provided another update to the WWE Universe today via her Instagram story. The former champion showed off her baby bump and noted that one of her sweatshirts still fits her, as seen in the image below.

Bliss shares a wholesome update to fans

Alexa Bliss believes WWE hiatus is a "good thing"

Alexa Bliss recently disclosed that she believes taking a break from the company is a good thing.

Bliss has had a very impressive career as a superstar so far. She has captured both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships and is a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion. Little Miss Bliss also won the Women's Money in the Bank match in 2018.

In a recent interview with The Messenger, Bliss stated that taking some time away from the company is a good thing because it gives fans the chance to miss her.

"Time away and reinventing a character, and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on WWE [TV] three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going," said Alexa Bliss. [H/T: The Messenger]

Bliss has established a very strong fanbase over the years that are looking forward to her return in the future. It will be interesting to see which character Alexa Bliss will be portraying when she makes her return to the company.

Do you miss Alexa Bliss on WWE television? Would you like to see her reunite with Bray Wyatt when she returns down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here