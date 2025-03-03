Alexa Bliss to hunt down former women's champion on WWE RAW along with The Wyatt Sicks? Exploring the possibility

Alexa Bliss walked into the Women's Elimination Chamber match last Saturday, intending to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41. However, she failed to win the contest in Toronto, thanks to Liv Morgan. Well, it looks like The Goddess could set out on a hunt for a former Women's Champion tonight on RAW along with The Wyatt Sicks.

Bliss' victim could be none other than Morgan. The former Women's World Champion was the one who eliminated Little Miss Bliss from the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Morgan did not just cost the SmackDown star the big opportunity but also dug a grave for herself. Alexa Bliss could now be seeking revenge, and why not?

The Five Feet of Fury might take The Wyatt Sicks along with her on RAW when targeting Morgan. Bliss seemed to be on the same page with Uncle Howdy, especially after she responded to his cryptic messages. It is very likely that at one point, the 33-year-old would align herself with The Wyatt Sicks. So, Howdy & Co. could accompany the former champion if she goes to the red brand.

This could lead to faction warfare between The Judgment Day and The Wyatt Sicks, which will be a sight to see. A potential feud with The Miracle Kid would give Alexa Bliss a clear direction on the Road to WrestleMania. Meanwhile, the Wyatts could feud with The Judgment Day on RAW. While it is an intriguing prospect, it is mere speculation at the moment.

Alexa Bliss to join forces with former friend to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez?

WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be an exciting event in Las Vegas, and WWE is doing everything to make it a must-see affair. While it is not official, Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss are likely to be featured on the 'Mania card. Rumors have been swirling that they might go up against each other at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The Miracle Kid could team up with her dear friend Raquel Rodriguez against The Goddess. To take on such a strong alliance, Alexa Bliss might join forces with her former ally, Nikki Cross. Well, the two stars have quite a history, as Bliss and Cross were once Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE.

With Bliss' connection with the Wyatts and Cross' allegiance to The Wyatt Sicks, a potential alliance between the former friends seems likely. It could be fresh and exciting to see them reunite in 2025 as a tag team. They might compete against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Title at The Show of Shows. This is speculation at this point.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold tonight on Monday Night RAW, as it will likely shed light on what Triple H has in mind for Alexa Bliss.

