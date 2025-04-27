Alexa Bliss to overthrow Uncle Howdy as leader - 5 return storylines for The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss have been off WWE television for a while now. Karrion Kross pinned Uncle Howdy during a six-man tag team match in December 2024, and the group vanished following the loss. Alexa Bliss has not been seen since coming up short at Elimination Chamber 2025.

The mysterious faction used the Transfer Window to switch from RAW to SmackDown but has not appeared on the blue brand yet. The group is rumored to be returning soon, and the promotion may have some interesting plans for them in the weeks ahead.

Listed below are five potential return storylines for The Wyatt Sicks.

#5. WWE star Alexa Bliss could replace Uncle Howdy as the leader of the faction

WWE Royal Rumble - Source: Getty

Alexa Bliss went on a two-year hiatus following Royal Rumble 2023. She returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year but has already disappeared from WWE television again.

There have been rumors that the promotion could be planning on having Alexa Bliss become the leader of The Wyatt Sicks. Bliss could replace Uncle Howdy upon her return and help guide the group to success in the months ahead.

#4. The Wyatt Sicks could attempt to recruit Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was once a member of The Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan. The Monster of All Monsters is a popular singles star now but was not booked for a match at WWE WrestleMania 41 last weekend.

The Wyatt Sicks could try to recruit Strowman to their faction in the coming weeks. Rowan may reference their history together, and Strowman joining the group would make them much more powerful.

#3. The group might go after WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

SmackDown - Source: Getty

The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) put their WWE Tag Team Championship on the line in a TLC match against #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns in the main event of this past Friday's episode of SmackDown. Ford and Dawkins emerged victorious to retain the titles in a wild match.

The Wyatt Sicks may decide to go after the popular duo when they return to the company. Joe Gacy and Erick Rowan could become a tag team to go after the titles, and it would give The Street Profits an entertaining storyline on SmackDown.

#2. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross could target the Women's Tag Team Champions

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross used to be a tag team, and the duo are former Women's Tag Team Champions. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez currently hold the titles after capturing them this past Monday night on WWE RAW by defeating Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyia.

Liv Morgan threw Alexa Bliss over the top rope in the Women's Royal Rumble and also pinned her in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Bliss may want revenge on the 30-year-old, and a perfect way to do so would be to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks could play mind games with Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Cody Rhodes' reign as Undisputed WWE Champion came to an end in the main event of WrestleMania 41. John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match and challenged The American Nightmare for the title at The Show of Shows.

Cena turned heel ahead of WrestleMania and won the match to become champion after Travis Scott interfered. Rhodes may be at his lowest point at the moment, and The Wyatt Sicks may try to capitalize.

The Wyatt Sicks could play mind games with the former champion and attempt to convince him to join them. However, Rhodes would likely decline, leading to an intriguing storyline for the 39-year-old after losing the title.

