Alexa Bliss posts a cryptic message after tonight's SmackDown 

This week's episode of SmackDown had a follow-up segment to last week's conclusion. The Fiend attacked Alexa Bliss with the Mandible Claw on the previous edition on Friday Night SmackDown, and this week, The Fiend and Bliss were back in the ring for a fascinating segment.

Alexa Bliss reacted to the segment by posting three photos of it on Instagram. The images were also shared on Twitter without any caption, which came across being a cryptic message of sorts.

Here's what Alexa Bliss put out on Instagram and Twitter, respectively:

What happened on SmackDown this week with Alexa Bliss, The Fiend and Braun Strowman?

The Fiend made his first full entrance on weekly TV on SmackDown, and it did feel like WWE was building up to something big.

Alexa Bliss was in the ring with The Fiend lurking behind her. It was a similar setup as last week with The Fiend lifting his arm, ready to lock in the Mandible Claw on Bliss.

However, the former Women's Champion stopped The Fiend and before caressing his face. It was a surprising twist that even managed to catch The Fiend off guard as he backed off in frustration.

Braun Strowman appeared on the big screen next, and he began by outrightly saying that he doesn't give a damn about Alexa Bliss. Bray Wyatt's mind games seemed to have missed the mark on this one.

Strowman then hyped himself up as the real monster before accepting The Fiend's SummerSlam challenge.

Braun Strowman vs. The Fiend is now official for SummerSlam, and the match will be contested for the Universal Championship.

However, where does this leave Alexa Bliss? Will she be back on SmackDown next week in a different avatar? Is she Sister Abigail? Her cryptic message following SmackDown has opened the door for more specula

WWE may not have plans to make her Bray Wyatt's partner in crime, but there is a considerable amount of intrigue with regards to her storyline direction. WWE did tease a heel turn for Nikki Cross on last week's episode, but will WWE follow-up on the teaser on the next instalment of SmackDown?

Could Alexa Bliss undergo a complete character transformation after her encounter with The Fiend? WWE has an angle with immense potential here, and it would be interesting to see what the creative has in store as we head towards SummerSlam.