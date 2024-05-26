Alexa Bliss to return after 484 days & more - 3 biggest feuds that can start on WWE RAW after King and Queen of the Ring

The King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event is finally in the history books, and we are all set for the first episode of WWE RAW after the show. The red brand is expected to bear the aftermath of the recently concluded PLE and set the tone for the upcoming Clash at the Castle. Thus, this week's edition of the Monday night show could see some massive returns and high-stakes matches.

Here, we look at the biggest feuds that can start on WWE RAW after King and Queen of the Ring. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#1. The first championship match is confirmed for WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

Damian Priest did not defend his World Heavyweight Championship at King and Queen of the Ring. However, Triple H made a massive announcement on the show, confirming The Archer of Infamy's next title defense. Preist had stated that he would put his gold on the line against Drew McIntyre when the latter was medically cleared to compete.

As confirmed by Triple H, The Scottish Warrior will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle next month. WWE is headed to Glasgow, Scotland, for the upcoming premium live event, where McIntyre will look to reclaim the championship in front of his home crowd. The two stars have crossed paths on WWE RAW before but are now expected to engage in a full-blown war over the next three weeks.

#2. Alexa Bliss returns on WWE RAW during huge title rematch

Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship, thanks to an 'accidental' interference from Dominik Mysterio. A backstage segment later on in the show confirmed that The Man is determined to invoke her title rematch clause and would square off against Morgan for the gold on WWE RAW this week. However, it is unlikely that Morgan will lose the title in less than a week after winning it.

Unless the creative team plans to use Dominik Mysterio in the match once again, we may see Alexa Bliss make a surprise return during the title bout. She could help dictate the outcome by attacking Lynch to write her off the television and set her sights on Liv Morgan. WWE has been teasing Uncle Howdy's return for a long time, and now would be a great time to bring Bliss back into the mix if she is cleared for in-ring competition.

#3. Otis leaves Chad Gable and The Alpha Academy on WWE RAW

Otis accompanied Chad Gable when the latter challenged Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship match at King and Queen of the Ring in a triple-threat match. A massive miscommunication between the two allowed Zayn to pin Bronson Reed and retain his gold, much to Gable's dismay.

Otis has not liked being forced into attacking babyfaces on RAW these past few weeks. It appears that being slapped on consecutive weeks may finally push the former Money in the Bank winner over the edge, and he will hit back at Chad Gable. It would be safe to assume that Maxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa would side with Otis over Gable. Thus, we may see their feud fully establish Gable's villain arc while scripting Otis, dupri, and Tozawa's exit from The Alpha Academy.

