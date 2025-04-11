Alexa Bliss to return with former Women's Champion just weeks before WrestleMania?

With WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, WWE could be planning a big surprise involving Alexa Bliss. The former RAW Women’s Champion has been away from TV for months, but there is growing buzz that she may return soon – possibly even before the big event in Las Vegas.

One exciting possibility is Alexa Bliss reuniting with her old tag partner, Nikki Cross. The two are former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and have great chemistry.

With the women's tag title picture heating up, Little Miss Bliss and Sister Abigail could return to take out one of the teams from the upcoming gauntlet match on SmackDown. If that happens, they might become the new #1 contenders heading into The Show of Shows.

Interestingly, Nikki Cross has also been absent, along with the rest of the Wyatt Sicks faction. This has sparked rumors that the Stamford-based promotion may be planning something involving both women, especially with their dark and unpredictable characters.

If this happens, Alexa Bliss and Cross could bring back their chaotic energy from past alliances. With their chemistry and history, they would instantly become a top threat in the tag division – just in time for WWE’s biggest show of the year. This is just speculation, and nothing is confirmed right now.

Alexa Bliss celebrates milestone amid WWE absence

Alexa Bliss just marked a special occasion, celebrating a wedding anniversary with her husband, Ryan Cabrera. The couple tied the knot on April 9, 2022, and welcomed their first child in November 2023.

Bliss shared a sweet message on Instagram, calling their journey fun and full of love. She thanked Ryan for always bringing out the best in her.

The former RAW Women's Champion returned to WWE after giving birth and has appeared on TV recently, so with WrestleMania 41 approaching and talk of the Wyatt Sicks in the air, fans are eager.

Whether Bliss returns with Nikki Cross or takes a completely new direction, all eyes are on what she does next.

