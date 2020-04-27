Alexa Bliss shows off her new tattoos

Alexa Bliss has some new ink!

Alexa Bliss is no stranger to body modification, and the Five Feet of Fury has added two more tattoos to her ever-growing collection, sharing photos of her new work with the caption, "I've lost count at this point", on Twitter.

Just last year, Little Miss Bliss added an incredible backpiece to her collection, and has just shared two more pieces in her trademark white ink - one of the quote, "If we listen to each other's heart" - lyrics from A Goofy Movie. The other tattoo is of some simple astrological symbols with another Disney connection, as three of the dots make up a silhouette of Mickey Mouse, commonly known as a "Hidden Mickey" among Disney fanatics!

You can see photos of Bliss' two new tattoos below.

I’ve lost count at this point haha pic.twitter.com/tdnlp9vATy — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 26, 2020

Back in December, Bliss answered a fan who asked about her body modifications, confirming she had 20 piercings and 10 tattoos at that point in time. Meanwhile, the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is lighting up the SmackDown brand with Scottish Superstar Nikki Cross. The pair defeating Carmella and Dana Brooke this past week in their first title defence since winning the titles from the Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania.