Alexa Bliss "surprised" at her wedding day by Ryan Cabrera? Find out why

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera began dating towards the end of 2019 and got engaged the following year. They were married in April 2022. Since the married couple has public professions, it's no wonder some special guests were present on their special day.

Alexa Bliss is a WWE Superstar and has held multiple championships in the company. She has held the RAW, SmackDown, and Women's Tag Team Championship multiple times in the past. She also won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2018. On the other hand, Ryan Cabrera is a musician since 2001. Some of his songs include On the Way Down, House on Fire, and more. Due to their careers, it's no surprise that they have connections in the industry.

During their wedding, the singer showcased where his connections reached. In a previous tweet, Alexa Bliss shared that her husband surprised her during their wedding by inviting multiple artists to perform. These include NSYNC, Bowling for Soup, and more.

"AMAZING WEDDING!! Ryan surprised me with performances by *NSYNC , bowling for soup, yellow card, Nash from hot chelle Rae, travis Clark from We the kings - Steve who wrote “say you won’t let go” & an amazing rock number by Stephanie Beatriz - we have the coolest friends 🤘🏻🥰"

As for the former champion, she also had a number of WWE stars with her during the ceremony. The Miz and Nia Jax even made headlines due to their entertaining walk down the aisle.

How did Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss meet?

Due to their connections, it's no surprise that they have some common friends. As it turns out, it was The Miz who introduced the couple to each other.

In a previous interview, Alexa Bliss revealed that Ryan did not initially know who she was. They eventually began talking because of The A-Lister and the artist asked her to come out for his show.

The WWE star was hesitant at first, sharing that she doesn't have good experience with musicians. Still, she went to the show, and their feelings for each other developed.

"I ended up going to the show and he invited me out after the show and I turned him down, but we continued to talk and he was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends. Ultimately it turned into an amazing relationship. He's so sweet and so amazing."

Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss are now awaiting the arrival of their first child, who is due at the end of the year.

