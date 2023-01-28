Alexa Bliss once had a three-word reaction to a fake "dissolution of marriage" notice

Alexa Bliss had an amusing reaction to a fake "dissolution of marriage" document that surfaced on social media in early 2022.

Little Miss Bliss is one of the most popular superstars in WWE today. She boasts a massive fan following on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Bliss has dealt with her fair share of crazy fans over the years.

Last year, Alexa Bliss stumbled upon a "dissolution of marriage" document that a fan shared on Twitter. The fan asked Bliss if the notice was real or fake, and the latter quickly made it clear that it was fake.

At that point, Bliss was engaged to Ryan Cabrera for about a year and was mere weeks away from tying the knot.

Alexa Bliss got hitched to Ryan Cabrera on April 9, 2022

Bliss and Cabrera tied the knot in April last year. The ceremony was attended by several top WWE Superstars and Bliss' other friends.

Alexa has been dealing with insane fans for a long time now. Catfishers have also targeted the former RAW Women's Champion on various occasions.

She has warned her fans on multiple occasions in the past about catfishers. These scammers basically pretend to be Bliss on social media in order to lure her fans into giving them money.

"I hate that I have to KEEP saying this. I only have ONE acct on Twitter, IG & Tik Tok. I DO NOT talk to people on google hangouts or any “perosnal pages” or “perosnal #” if you think you are talking to me I PROMISE YOU you are not. & I would never ask for $ or gift cards," Bliss once wrote on Twitter.

Alexa Bliss is currently a RAW-exclusive superstar. She is all set to meet Bianca Belair in a singles match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at the 2023 Royal Rumble event.

