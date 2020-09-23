Alexa Bliss has revealed that she wants to face Trish Stratus at Evolution II. The former WWE Women's Champion was talking to Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling when she was asked who she wanted to face at the possible pay-per-view. She said:

"Probably Trish because that was the match that was originally supposed to happen or a tag match with Lita; I think it would be a lot of fun. I think the original match of what it was supposed to be is the one that I would want to have so I can go back and mark that off my match bucket list. Evolution meant so much to all of us and not just for the women who were in the pay-per-view but for the women who have helped us get to this point ever since a woman first stepped in a WWE ring has helped get to this point and the fact that our women performed at the main event in WrestleMania it was definitely a good kickoff point to show that you know our women are really valued in WWE and in sports entertainment."

Stephanie McMahon tells me Evolution 2 didn't happen due to scheduling, but mainly making sure the women got on the Crown Jewel card to make history.



No announcement at the moment, but they're pushing for it to happen. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) December 18, 2019

Will WWE Evolution II take place?

Stephanie McMahon has already confirmed that there are plans to hold the pay-per-view later this year. She also mentioned that there were plans for it long back, but the women's match at Crown Jewel was their main focus back then.

Apart from McMahon, many other Superstars have also hinted at the possible pay-per-view. WWE are yet to make an official announcement, but it is still expected to happen towards the end of the year.