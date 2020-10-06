All 10 Superstars who were the final pick of the WWE Draft: Where are they now?

Every time the WWE Draft rolls around, the fans are understandably excited. The change in direction and scenery for various WWE Superstars adds to the drama. Therefore, the first pick of every such occasion is always one that is met with much interest.

The likes of John Cena, The Rock, and Becky Lynch have all been the number one pick in the WWE Draft. But there have been quite a few high-profile names who were the final person selected by either RAW, SmackDown, or in one case, ECW.

The format of the WWE Draft has changed over the years, as has the manner and timing of the final draft pick. In some cases, there has been a supplemental draft in continuation of the televised portion of the event. Other times have seen the entire WWE Draft be conducted solely on-screen.

This does not include post-Draft trades, as well as batches of Superstars being drafted together after the show. With that being said, the list of WWE stars who were the final draft pick is pretty stacked.

Let's take a look at all 10 Superstars who were the final pick of the WWE Draft and find out where they are now.

#10 Perry Saturn (WWF Draft 2002)

Saturn was released by WWE in 2002.

The 57th and final pick of the first-ever WWF Draft, Perry Saturn fell a long way during his time in the company. He had debuted as part of the Radicalz, alongside the likes of Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit, but quickly became an undercard act. Saturn injured his ACL shortly after moving to SmackDown in 2002, before being released by WWE.

The former WCW Television Champion wrestled in TNA and NJPW among other places, before retiring in 2004. After a brief comeback in the early 2010s, Saturn had some issues with drugs and CTE, even being homeless at one point after his wrestling career. He seems to have overcome all of those problems, as of last year.

Advertisement

#9 Paul Heyman (WWE Draft 2004)

Even general managers were eligible in the 2004 WWE Draft.

The 2004 WWE Draft had a couple of surprises, including Triple H moving to SmackDown and the final pick. General managers Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman were at odds throughout the night, with the animosity culminating in the latter being selected by RAW during the draft lottery. This was the only time general managers were eligible for the WWE Draft. Heyman decided to quit RAW on the spot.

Since then, he has been in charge of OVW and the rebranded ECW. Heyman left WWE in late 2006 and returned in 2012, as Brock Lesnar's manager. He has been incredibly successful in the role. Paul Heyman is now the "special counsel" to the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, having previously managed other Superstars alongside his services as Lesnar's advocate.