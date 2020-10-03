5 WWE Draft picks that were instantly reversed

This year's WWE Draft is set to take place next week and the fans are rightfully excited. When done right, the Draft is one of the most entertaining things WWE could do every year. Some WWE draft picks over the years have paid off massively, whether it was during a full-blown draft at the start of a brand split or the annual lottery that has gifted us so many surprises over the years.

There have also been times where WWE failed to think certain draft moves through. The company went out of its way to rectify a couple of them through trades, either due to creative issues or a miscommunication with talent. Once a Superstar moves from RAW to SmackDown, or vice versa, during the WWE Draft, it should ideally be a permanent destination.

However, over the years, several WWE stars have moved across brands only to return to their original brand within weeks, days, or in one case, hours. At a time where WWE needs more coherence than ever in their creative decision-making, these types of moments should be avoided.

Here are five WWE Draft picks that were instantly reversed.

#5 Triple H to SmackDown (WWE Draft 2004)

This could have been very interesting.

During the first few years of the Ruthless Aggression Era, nobody was more synonymous with Monday Night RAW than Triple H. He was the top Superstar on the Red brand, spending most of his time as the World Heavyweight Champion. That is why it came as a massive shock when the Game was drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft in 2004.

His reaction said it all, spitting out the water he was drinking in the locker room. Triple H even faced Eddie Guerrero for the WWE Championship that very night, with the match ending in a No Contest. However, he would not remain on the Blue brand for long.

In fact, Triple H did not even appear on SmackDown before being traded back to Monday nights. Vince McMahon made the decision to send the Game back to RAW after realizing the lack of established stars on the show. In a post-WWE Draft trade, Triple H was replaced on SmackDown with Booker T and the Dudley Boyz.

It certainly would have been interesting to see the biggest star in WWE at the time wrestle on SmackDown. He may have even become the WWE Champion instead of JBL that year.