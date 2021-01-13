We are less than three weeks away from the most exciting WWE event of the year. One which is filled with surprises galore - Royal Rumble.

One of the biggest sources of surprises in recent Royal Rumble matches has been NXT. As the Black and Gold brand grew, more Superstars appeared in the 30-man extravaganza. Initially limited to one spot, which had to be earned, more NXT stars entered the Rumble each year.

Some of them ended up debuting on the WWE main roster months later, while others remain there. It is fascinating to see where this diverse group of 10 NXT Superstars currently are. From Monday Night RAW to Wednesday Night Dynamite, here is where every NXT entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble currently is.

It must be said that this will only focus on NXT, not NXT UK. So no Pete Dunne from Royal Rumble 2019, as he was the UK Champion at the time. Also, only traditional Royal Rumbles are being considered for this. So no Roderick Strong or Tucker from the Greatest Royal Rumble.

#10 Bo Dallas (WWE Royal Rumble 2013)

Bo Dallas defeats Leo Kruger in the final of the NXT Tournament and is awarded a spot in the #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/oWoVYKlA — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 26, 2013

Earning his place in the 2013 Royal Rumble Match, Bo Dallas made a pretty good first impression. He entered at number 16 and lasted over 20 minutes, even eliminating Wade Barrett from the match. Dallas went on to win the NXT Championship later that year.

However, Bray Wyatt's baby brother has not had the most successful run on the WWE main roster. Bo Dallas has been entertaining as a lower card, particularly in teams like The Miztourage or Social Outcasts. That being said, he has not been on WWE TV in over 14 months. There is no indication of his return as well.

Advertisement

#9 Alexander Rusev (WWE Royal Rumble 2014)

Before losing the Alexander, Rusev appeared in the 2014 Royal Rumble Match and made an impact. It took four Superstars to eliminate him. The Bulgarian Brute made his proper debut in WWE a couple of months later on the night after WrestleMania 30 and went on a year-long unbeaten run.

Rusev was the United States Champion and faced John Cena in a featured match at WrestleMania 31. However, that was the peak of his WWE career. Despite being pretty over with the fans, Rusev ended up being released in April 2020. He is now a part of AEW where he goes by his real name, Miro.