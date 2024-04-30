All 4 NXT stars selected during Night 2 of the 2024 WWE Draft: Former Champions, fan favorite & more

With two additional rounds on Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft, it felt like several NXT performers could be joining RAW or SmackDown.

After the six rounds concluded on TV, only three more stars from the white and gold brand had been chosen. Another star was added via a social media post. On Night One of the 2024 WWE Draft, SmackDown picked Carmelo Hayes while the red brand chose Kiana James.

The next four NXT performers were selected on Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft. Rosters will lock on May 6, 2024, after Backlash France.

#4. Dijak is back on the main roster

The Dijak Hijack is putting Monday Night RAW on notice.

Dijak has experienced what the other NXT draftees have not before, being drafted to the main roster for the second time. The prime difference is that he was coming to Monday Night RAW as a refined performer under the guidance of Triple H.

Initially, he was brought up as a part of the failed Retribution stable but he is the only male member of the group still associated with WWE. Mia Yim, who was known as Reckoning in the former group, is a part of SmackDown.

The big man has been growing in terms of popularity with every show-stealing performance. He has also been active on social media to build his fan following.

#3. Blair Davenport was the second NXT star picked by SmackDown

Like Kiana James, Blair Davenport closed out Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft as SmackDown chose her as the final pick of the televised selections.

Davenport joined Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez as the most complete performers in NXT. Her loss to Sol Ruca in Week One of Spring Breakin' seemed like the usual spot of a veteran putting someone over before they moved on.

She was unable to capture the NXT Women's Championship, but that has not stopped the likes of Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Carmella, or Bianca Belair from winning gold on the main roster.

#2. Lyra Valkyria takes her talents to RAW

Lyra Valkyria also fell short in Week One of the NXT Spring Breakin' event, so her selection in the 2024 WWE Draft was a near certainty. Whoever lost at Stand & Deliver 2024 was likely to be promoted to the main roster and Roxanne Perez left Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as the new NXT Women's Champion.

The 27-year-old star already has a history with a few performers on RAW. She won the NXT Women's Championship from Becky Lynch. Before that, she crossed paths with Rhea Ripley in the middle of 2023.

She could revisit either of those angles or build up to one by facing other RAW Superstars.

#1. Ilja Dragunov is ready for RAW

The Mad Dragon will now be chopping the stars of RAW.

The first NXT star selected on the Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft was Ilja Dragunov. The Mad Dragon lost his NXT Championship to Trick Williams in Week One of the Spring Breakin' 2024 event. Whoever lost that match was likely headed to the main roster.

Since Dragunov has been ready for the main roster for a year, it made sense that he was drafted to Monday Night RAW. He can now renew his feud with Gunther or join The Ring General's Imperium.

Joining Imperium would make even more sense since Giovanni Vinci was kicked out of the group last week.