All 6 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winners: Where are they now?

There have been 6 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal matches so far.

Here's a look at all 6 winners of the annual free-for-all.

Cesaro and Braun Strowman

The road to WrestleMania 30 saw WWE legend Hulk Hogan establishing the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, with the free-for-all taking place at the annual wrestling extravaganza. The match was going to feature 30 WWE Superstars, with each wanting to win the famed trophy. Ever since then, every WrestleMania has featured an ATGMBR match. This year though, the Coronavirus pandemic has forced WWE to cancel the annual attraction, as it requires several competitors to share the ring at the same time.

In the following list, we'll take a look at all 6 winners of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

#1 Cesaro

Cesaro eliminates Big Show

Cesaro was the first winner of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which took place at WrestleMania 30. He won the match by last eliminating Big Show, to an incredibly loud pop. Cesaro went on to align himself with Paul Heyman, and ended his association with Zeb Colter.

Unfortunately, the win didn't do much for him and he went back to being a mid-card act again. Cesaro formed a tag team with Sheamus, with the duo dubbing themselves "The Bar". The team disbanded when Cesaro was drafted to RAW last year. 5 years after his iconic win, Cesaro is a member of a heel stable along with Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura, on SmackDown Live.

#2 Big Show

Big Show

The behemoth didn't make the same mistake twice in a row, and won the 2015 edition of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 31. He eliminated Damien Mizdow to win the whole thing. Many fans weren't happy at the decision to not give the victory to Mizdow, who was white-hot and incredibly over with the crowd at the time.

Big Show made his WWE return in January, after a long hiatus. He teamed up with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe to take on Seth Rollins and AOP, with both factions trading wins.

